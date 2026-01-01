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Introduction to Apollo Kotlin
Learn how Apollo Kotlin simplifies GraphQL operations with strongly-typed models, caching, and more
📣 Migration guide: if you're using Apollo Kotlin 3, see the migration guide. You can also view the 3.x docs.
Apollo Kotlin is a strongly typed GraphQL client that generates Kotlin models for your GraphQL operations.
Apollo Kotlin executes operations against a GraphQL server and returns results as operation-specific Kotlin types. This means you don't have to deal with parsing JSON, or passing around
Maps and making clients cast values to the right type manually. You also don't have to write model types yourself, because these are generated from the GraphQL definitions your app uses.
Because generated types are operation-specific, you can only access data that you actually specify as part of an operation. If you don't ask for a particular field in an operation, you can't access the corresponding property on the returned data structure.
This library is designed with Android in mind, but you can use it in any Kotlin application, including KMP (Kotlin Multi Platform).
Features
Kotlin Multiplatform code generation
Queries, Mutations and Subscriptions
Reflection-free parsing
Normalized cache
HTTP cache
Custom scalar types
Auto Persisted Queries
Query batching
File uploads
Fake models for tests
AppSync and graphql-ws websockets
GraphQL AST parser
Plugin for Android Studio and IntelliJ
Getting started
If you are new to GraphQL, check out the tutorial that will guide you through building an Android app using Apollo.
If you'd like to add Apollo Kotlin to an existing project, follow the steps below.
Add the plugin to your
build.gradle.kts:
1plugins {
2 id("com.apollographql.apollo") version "4.4.3"
3}
Add the runtime dependency:
1dependencies {
2 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:4.4.3")
3}
Set the package name to use for the generated models:
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 packageName.set("com.example")
4 }
5}
Apollo Kotlin supports three types of files:
.graphqlsschema files: describes the types in your backend using the GraphQL syntax.
.jsonschema files: describes the types in your backend using the Json syntax.
.graphqlexecutable files: describes your queries and operations in the GraphQL syntax.
By default, Apollo Kotlin requires a schema in your module's
src/main/graphql (or
src/commonMain/graphql for KMP) directory. You can download a schema using introspection using GraphiQL or Studio. Sometimes introspection is disabled, and you will have to ask your backend team to provide a schema. Copy this schema to your module:
1cp ${schema} ${module}/src/main/graphql/
Write a query in a
${module}/src/main/graphql/HeroQuery.graphql file:
1query HeroQuery($id: String!) {
2 hero(id: $id) {
3 id
4 name
5 appearsIn
6 }
7}
Build your project. This generates a
HeroQuery class that you can use with an instance of
ApolloClient:
1 // Create a client
2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
3 .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
4 .build()
5
6 // Execute your query. This will suspend until the response is received.
7 val response = apolloClient.query(HeroQuery(id = "1")).execute()
8
9 println("Hero.name=${response.data?.hero?.name}")
To learn more about other Apollo Kotlin APIs:
Execute your first mutation.
Handle custom scalar types.
Factor common patterns using fragments.
Multiplatform
Apollo Kotlin is a Kotlin Multiplatform project.
Here's the current matrix of supported features per platform:
jvm
Apple¹
js
wasmJs
linuxX64
apollo-api (models)
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
apollo-runtime (network, query batching, apq, ...)
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|🚫
apollo-normalized-cache
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|🚫
apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite
|✅
|✅
|🚫
|🚫
|🚫
apollo-http-cache
|✅
|🚫
|🚫
|🚫
|🚫
¹: Apple currently includes:
macosX64
macosArm64
iosArm64
iosX64
iosSimulatorArm64
watchosArm32
watchosArm64
watchosSimulatorArm64
tvosArm64
tvosX64
tvosSimulatorArm64
Requirements
Some platforms have specific runtime requirements:
JVM 8+
Android API level 21+ (
apollo-http-cacherequires enabling core library desugaring on Android API levels < 26)
iOS 13+
At build time, it requires:
Gradle 8.0+
Kotlin 1.9+ for JVM projects
Kotlin 2.0+ for native, JS, and Wasm projects
Proguard / R8 configuration
As the code generated by Apollo Kotlin doesn't use any reflection, it can safely be optimized / obfuscated by Proguard or R8, so no particular exclusions need to be configured.
Android Studio / IntelliJ plugin
A plugin for Android Studio and IntelliJ is available to help you work with Apollo Kotlin, providing automatic code generation, integration with the GraphQL IntelliJ Plugin, navigation to GraphQL definitions, migration helpers, and more.
Installation instructions and more information can be found here.
Releases
The latest version is
4.4.3.
Check the changelog for the release history.
Releases are hosted on Maven Central. The plugin is additionally hosted on the Gradle Plugin Portal
1plugins {
2 id("com.apollographql.apollo") version "4.4.3"
3}
4
5repositories {
6 mavenCentral()
7}
8
9dependencies {
10 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:4.4.3")
11
12 // Optional: if you want to use the normalized cache
13 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite:4.4.3")
14 // Optional: if you just want the generated models and parsers and write your own HTTP code/cache code, you can remove apollo-runtime
15 // and use apollo-api instead
16 implementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-api:4.4.3")
17}
Snapshots
Latest development changes are available in Sonatype's snapshots repository:
1// build.gradle.kts
2repositories {
3 maven {
4 url = uri("https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/")
5 }
6 mavenCentral()
7 // other repositories...
8}
9
10// settings.gradle.kts
11pluginManagement {
12 repositories {
13 maven {
14 url = uri("https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/")
15 }
16 mavenCentral()
17 // other repositories...
18 }
19}
The snapshots are updated on each push to
main and have no retention guarantees.
Weekly snapshots for the Android Studio / IntelliJ plugin are also available.
Previews
Previews are available in Apollo previews repository:
1// build.gradle.kts
2repositories {
3 maven {
4 url = uri("https://storage.googleapis.com/apollo-previews/m2/")
5 }
6 mavenCentral()
7 // other repositories...
8}
9
10// settings.gradle.kts
11pluginManagement {
12 repositories {
13 maven {
14 url = uri("https://storage.googleapis.com/apollo-previews/m2/")
15 }
16 mavenCentral()
17 // other repositories...
18 }
19}
Previews are published every night 3am UTC time. You can get them by replacing
-SNAPSHOT with the desired date (e.g.
4.0.2-2024.10.05). They have 1 year retention.
Evolution policy
You can read about our evolution policy in the dedicated page
Contributing
If you'd like to contribute, please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
Community integrations
If you're using the Maven build tool, apollo-client-maven-plugin is a Maven plugin that calls the Apollo Kotlin compiler to generate your Java/Kotlin sources.
If you're using Absinthe Phoenix subscriptions, kotlin-phoenix has a PhoenixNetworkTransport that you can use together with
ApolloClient(doc)
Additional resources
apollo-kotlin-samples Samples and recipes for advanced features.
Confetti: A Kotlin Multiplatform conference app using Apollo Kotlin, SwiftUI and Jetpack Compose.
MortyComposeKMM: A Kotlin Multiplatform GitHub template using Apollo Kotlin, SwiftUI and Jetpack Compose.
A journey to Kotlin multiplatform: how the project was moved to Kotlin multiplatform, talk given at Kotliners in June 2020.
#125, Fragmented Podcast: Why's and How's about Apollo Kotlin and the entire journey.
GraphQL.org for an introduction and reference to GraphQL itself.
apollographql.com to learn about Apollo open-source and commercial tools.
The Apollo blog for long-form articles about GraphQL, feature announcements for Apollo, and guest articles from the community.
The Apollo Twitter account for in-the-moment news.