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The normalized cache compiler plugin
When setting up the normalized cache in your project, you need to configure the compiler plugin:
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 // ...
4
5 // Add this
6 plugin("com.apollographql.cache:normalized-cache-apollo-compiler-plugin:$cacheVersion")
7 pluginArgument("com.apollographql.cache.packageName", packageName.get())
8 }
9}
This plugin generates code to support the Normalized Cache features, such as declarative cache IDs, pagination and expiration.
Declarative cache IDs (
@typePolicy)
You can refer to the declarative cache IDs documentation for a general overview of this feature.
Here are some additional details of what the compiler plugin does to support it.
Let's consider this schema for example:
1# schema.graphqls
2type Query {
3 user(id: ID!): User
4}
5
6type User {
7 id: ID!
8 email: String!
9 name: String!
10}
1extend type User @typePolicy(keyFields: "id")
Generation of
typePolicies
A map of type names to
TypePolicy instances is generated in a
Cache object.
In the example above, the generated code will look like this:
1object cache {
2 val typePolicies: Map<String, TypePolicy> = mapOf(
3 "User" to TypePolicy(keyFields = setOf("id"))
4 )
5}
6
This map is passed to the
TypePolicyCacheKeyGenerator when calling the
cache() extension.
If you need more control over the configuration, use the
normalizedCache() extension and pass this map to the
TypePolicyCacheKeyGenerator:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 // ...
3 .normalizedCache(
4 // ...
5 cacheKeyGenerator = TypePolicyCacheKeyGenerator(Cache.typePolicies)
6 )
7 .build()
Addition of key fields and
__typename to selections
The compiler automatically adds the key fields declared with
@typePolicy to the selections that return that type.
This is to ensure that a
CacheKey can be generated for the record.
When you query for
User, e.g.:
1query User {
2 user(id: "1") {
3 email
4 name
5 }
6}
The compiler plugin will automatically add the
id and
__typename fields to the selection set, resulting in:
1query User {
2 user(id: "1") {
3 __typename # Added by the compiler plugin
4 email
5 name
6 id # Added by the compiler plugin
7 }
8}
Now, TypePolicyCacheKeyGenerator
can use the value of
__typename as the type of the returned object, and from that see that there is one key field,
id, for that type.
From that it can return
User:42 as the cache key for that record.
If your schema has ids that are unique across the service, you can pass
CacheKey.Scope.SERVICEto the
cache()extension or
TypePolicyCacheKeyGeneratorconstructor to save space in the cache.
In that example the cache key would be
42instead of
User:42.
Unions and interfaces
Let's consider this example:
1# schema.graphqls
2type Query {
3 search(text: String!): [SearchResult!]!
4}
5
6type Product {
7 shopId: String!
8 productId: String!
9 description: String!
10}
11
12type Book {
13 isbn: ID!
14 title: String!
15}
16
17union SearchResult = User | Post
1extend type Product @typePolicy(keyFields: "shopId productId")
2extend type Book @typePolicy(keyFields: "isbn")
1query Search($text: String!) {
2 search(text: $text) {
3 ... on Book {
4 title
5 }
6 }
7}
The plugin needs to add the key fields of all possible types of
SearchResult, like so:
1query Search($text: String!) {
2 search(text: $text) {
3 __typename # Added by the compiler plugin
4 ... on Book {
5 title
6 }
7 # Added by the compiler plugin
8 ... on Book {
9 isbn
10 }
11 ... on Product {
12 shopId
13 productId
14 }
15 }
16}
The principle is the same with interfaces, for instance:
1type Query {
2 search(text: String!): [SearchResult!]!
3}
4
5interface SearchResult {
6 summary: String!
7}
8
9type Product implements SearchResult {
10 summary: String!
11 shopId: String!
12 productId: String!
13}
14
15type Book implements SearchResult {
16 summary: String!
17 isbn: ID!
18 title: String!
19}
The modified query would look the same as above, with the key fields of
Product and
Book added to the selection set.
If key fields are defined on the interface itself, they only need to be added once, instead of once per possible type.
Resolving to cache keys (
@fieldPolicy)
When a field returns a type that has key fields, and takes arguments that correspond to these keys, you can use the
@fieldPolicy directive.
For instance,
1type Query {
2 user(id: ID!): User
3}
4
5type User {
6 id: ID!
7 email: String!
8 name: String!
9}
1extend type User @typePolicy(keyFields: "id")
2
3extend type Query @fieldPolicy(forField: "user", keyArgs: "id")
From this, when selecting e.g.
user(id: 42) the
FieldPolicyCacheResolver knows to return
User:42 as a
CacheKey,
thus saving a network request if the record is already in the cache.
Unions and interfaces
If a field returns a union or interface it is not possible to know which concrete type will be returned at runtime, and thus prefixing the cache key with the correct type name is not possible. A network call can't be avoided here.
However, if your schema has ids that are unique across the service, you can pass
CacheKey.Scope.SERVICE to the
cache() extension or
FieldPolicyCacheResolver constructor to skip the type name in the cache key.
Network call avoidance will work in that case.
cache() extension function
An
ApolloClient.Builder.cache() extension function is generated by the compiler plugin, which configures the
CacheKeyGenerator,
MetadataGenerator,
CacheResolver, and
RecordMerger based
on the type policies, connection types, and max ages configured in the schema:
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 // ...
3 .cache(cacheFactory = /*...*/)
4 .build()
Optionally pass a
defaultMaxAge (infinity by default) and
keyScope (
CacheKey.Scope.TYPE by default).