Pagination support in the normalized cache

The normalized cache includes support for pagination, allowing you to merge pages of data into the same record field. This allows your application to watch a query for a list of items, receive updates when new pages are fetched, and update the UI with the full list.

If your schema uses Relay-style pagination, the library supports it out of the box.

For other types of pagination, you can still use the pagination support, with more configuration needed.

If you need more control, you can also manually handle pagination using the ApolloStore APIs.

Keep reading to learn more about pagination in the context of a normalized cache.

Pagination with a normalized cache

When using the normalized cache, objects are stored in records keyed by the object's id:

Query:

GraphQL copy 1 query Users { 2 allUsers ( groupId : 2 ) { 3 id 4 name 5 } 6 }

Response:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "allUsers" : [ 4 { 5 "id" : 1 , 6 "name" : "John Smith" 7 }, 8 { 9 "id" : 2 , 10 "name" : "Jane Doe" 11 } 12 ] 13 } 14 }

Normalized cache:

Cache Key Record QUERY _ROOT allUsers(groupId: 2): [ref(user:1), ref(user:2)] user:1 id: 1, name: John Smith user:2 id: 2, name: Jane Doe

The app can watch the Users() query and update the UI with the whole list when the data changes.

However with pagination things become less obvious:

Query:

GraphQL copy 1 query UsersPage ( $page : Int ! ) { 2 usersPage ( groupId : 2 , page : $page ) { 3 id 4 name 5 } 6 }

Response:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "usersPage" : [ 4 { 5 "id" : 1 , 6 "name" : "John Smith" 7 }, 8 { 9 "id" : 2 , 10 "name" : "Jane Doe" 11 } 12 ] 13 } 14 }

Normalized cache:

Cache Key Record QUERY _ROOT usersPage(groupId: 2, page: 1): [ref(user:1), ref(user:2)] user:1 id: 1, name: John Smith user:2 id: 2, name: Jane Doe

After fetching page 2, the cache will look like this:

Cache Key Record QUERY _ROOT usersPage(groupId: 2, page: 1): [ref(user:1), ref(user:2)],

usersPage(groupId: 2, page: 2): [ref(user:3), ref(user:4)] user:1 id: 1, name: John Smith user:2 id: 2, name: Jane Doe user:3 id: 3, name: Peter Parker user:4 id: 4, name: Bruce Wayne

Which query should the app watch to update the UI?

Watching UsersPage(page = 1) would only notify changes to the first page.

For the whole list to be reactive you'd need to watch the queries for each page, and update the corresponding segment of the list. While technically possible, this is cumbersome to implement.

You could skip watching altogether and only update the list when scrolling to its end, but that would mean that changes to individual items would not be reflected in the list UI.

What we need is having the whole list in a single field, so we can watch a single query.